Travellers have moved into a Stratford park overnight.

A resident reported the encampment to the Herald this morning (Friday), and we are waiting to hear back from the council and police.

Travellers moved into the park at the end of Joseph Way overnight on Thursday/Friday.

The resident said: “It looks like the travellers broke into park in Stratford at end of Joseph Way. They have set up camp on the football field, blocking the goals and the paths.”

Another group of travellers had also stayed overnight on the King Edward VI School playing fields in Manor Road, Stratford.

They were reported to have moved in on Thursday evening but had left the site this morning (Friday). A padlock had been cut to gain access.