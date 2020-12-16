Traveller site gets redevelopment money

Three Warwickshire County Council-owned gypsy and traveller sites are to share £660,000 for redevelopment and upgrading.

Two of the sites are in the north of the county at Griff Hollows and Alvecote, while the third is at Pathlow just outside Stratford.

Commenting on the work being done, a spokesperson said: “The funding is for significant improvements including the boundary fencing at each site being reinstated and repaired to prevent unauthorised encampments and associated activity, such as fly tipping.”

The council was unable to say how much money would go to the Pathlow site, but commented: “Work across the sites will be prioritised based on statutory responsibilities. As such the budget for each site is dependent on the actual costs of works at the other sites and at this stage we are unable to provide that break down per site.”

WCC established the Pathlow site over 30 years ago. For a while it fell under control of Stratford District Council before the county council took charge once again more recently. In a report on the condition of the site, it said: “Over the years including the periods prior to Warwickshire County Council taking ownership of the site, the boundaries of the site have been extended. Working with the adjacent landlords we aim to reinstate the boundary to the legal boundary line.”

The redevelopment money is part of a package of WCC cabinet-approved funding of £2,795,000. Other money have been allocated to purchasing large refuse containers, school busses and establishing office spaces in Leamington to support the growing gaming industry.