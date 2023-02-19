HOMES, jobs, transport infrastructure, climate change and most of all people must be the focus of the South Warwickshire Local Plan – a transport group announced this week.

Stratford-upon-Avon Town Transport Group (TTG) has prepared a five-page response to the South Warwickshire Local Plan which it will submit to Stratford and Warwick District Councils before the public consultation process ends on 6th March.

The transport group says that while the consultation includes 106 questions for the public to consider, it is concerned key messages maybe lost which is why it has produced what they describe as a “stand-alone response.”