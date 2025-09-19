Transport funding for Long Marston could ease new homes pressure on the Stratford district

A DRAMATIC plea to the government to enable a massive housing scheme to be built at Long Marston is being prepared by Stratford District Council.

The move was revealed exclusively to the Herald this week by Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East), the leader of the council, as the authority grapples with a series of major blows to its planning strategy.

But plans for 3,000-plus homes at Long Marston – rather than 6,000-plus at Bearley/Wilmcote – would not only be dependent on the government agreeing to the idea but also coughing up large sums of money to finance the road and transport changes necessary to make it possible.

Attempts are also being made to organise a meeting with the new housing minister, Steve Reid, to try to get the government to ease the pressure on councils like Stratford that have had their planning policies thrown into disarray by Whitehall’s sudden and unexpected changing of the rules.

Stratford’s belief that it had the required five years’ supply of land for housing has been blown apart by the government’s ruling that homes already built or in the pipeline cannot be included in the calculations.

“It’s a very difficult situation we’ve been landed in due to changes in government legislation,” said Cllr Juned.

The three MPs in this area – Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dem, Stratford), Sir Jeremy Wright (Conservative, Kenilworth and Southam) and Matt Western (Labour, Warwick and Leamington) – are being asked to try to arrange a meeting with the minister.

Long Marston is available for thousands of new homes... but only when transport links are improved.

Cllr Juned said a study was currently being conducted into the feasibility of improving transport links at Long Marston and thus giving the green light to plans to build more than 3,000 homes on brownfield land at that location.

Work on the £250,000 study – being carried out by Atkins Realis on behalf of Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council – began in June and its findings are expected by the end of the year.

The study is essentially examining – yet again – the feasibility of building a south western relief road. Under the district council’s core strategy no more than 400 homes on the site can be occupied on the site until such a road is built - unless a transport assessment demonstrates that a higher threshold is appropriate.

Meanwhile, protesters in Bearley and Wilmcote are waging a major campaign against the idea of building what amounts to a new town between the two villages.

The Bearley/Wilmcote suggestion is contained in the draft South Warwickshire Local Plan being developed jointly by Stratford and Warwick district councils. The public’s responses to the draft are now being considered by the two councils and their revised local plan is expected towards the end of the year or early next year.

If the Bearley/Wilmcote idea got the go-ahead, the campaigners argue that it would not only destroy the environment and ruin a huge swathe of Green Belt land but also encroach upon Mary Arden’s Farm in Wilmcote, the historic home of Shakespeare’s mother.

The SWRR, including a river crossing, has been spoken about for years without ever getting serious funding.

Under government requirements, Stratford and Warwick are expected to allow around 54,000 homes to be built up to 2050 – roughly 27,000 in each district.

Stratford thought it was well on the way to meeting this target because it believed an over-supply of new homes in recent years would go towards this overall figure. The district council also believed it was well-placed to meet the government’s demand for a five-year supply of housing land because it had 5.06 years’ worth.

But recent changes imposed by the government meant that a previous over-supply of housing could not be used in meeting the target. And a further blow came early this month when a planning inspector overturned the council’s rejection of a proposal to build up to 130 homes on land at Bordon Hill, Stratford. The inspector said the council had only 2.74 years of housing supply land and not 5.06 years.

Cllr Juned said that pursuing the plan for Long Marston could go a considerable way to fulfilling the revised requirements “and take the pressure off other sites, particularly at Wilmcote and Bearley”.

She added: “In the local plan we have to think well beyond five years. Other sites could meet that need better than the Wilmcote and Bearley one.”

The Long Marston site has been a location of interest to developers for several years. In 2017 outline permission was granted for 400 homes. In 2019 another 256 were given the go-ahead and in 2020 a further 154.

But an outline application in 2018 for the overall site of 3,100 homes has not yet been determined. This is the figure that would make a major contribution to Stratford’s housing needs if it ever got the go-ahead.

Cllr Juned said: “The other thing we want to talk to ministers about is why the over-supply of new homes from previous years is not allowed in the housing calculation.

“We also want to make sure that if a developer gets planning permission they build on the land within a specific period of time rather than leaving it for a number of years.”

But the crucial issue at Long Marston is the question of getting government funding for major highway improvements, including a relief road. “We would want government funding support for roads,” said Cllr Juned. “The government would have to pay.”

With the current state of the economy, that could be a big ask.