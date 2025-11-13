Train services to Stratford cancelled and reductions on London routes ahead of Storm Claudia

THERE will be no trains from Stratford tomorrow (Friday) while services to London will be cut by half as Chiltern Railways prepares for the impact of Storm Claudia.

Heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day and an amber weather warning has been issued, which will start at noon, covering the Midlands, parts of Wales, the South West, South East and East of England.

Chiltern Railways said it has severely limited its services, including:

One service per hour will operate in each direction between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone, London Marylebone and Oxford, London Marylebone and Aylesbury via High Wycombe and London Marylebone and Aylesbury via Amersham

Weather warnings Image: PA

There will be no Chiltern Railways service north of Birmingham Moor Street

And there are no services on the line to Stratford.

Denise Wetton, route director for Network Rail Central route, said: “We are doing everything we can to prepare for the impacts of this extreme weather and are working closely with our train operator partners to keep as many services running as possible.

“I would urge passengers to check before you travel as the heavy rain could cause some disruption to services.”

Tony Baxter, operations director at Chiltern Railways, added: “Heavy rainfall is expected on our route on Friday (14th November) which can cause flooding, blockages and damage to the railway. To ensure safety and improved reliability of services, there will be a reduced timetable on Friday.

“Please consider changing your travel plans where possible as your journey may be subject to disruption.”

Journey planners will be updated overnight to show the amended timetable.

Chiltern customers with tickets on Friday can use them on Saturday (15 November), Sunday (16 November), or Monday (17 November), instead.

Where customers no longer wish to travel, a refund can be requested.