AN old railway carriage made its final journey when it was hauled off the Greenway in Stratford, where it had stood for the last 15 years, and was placed on the back of a lorry.

The carriage had been home to a bike hire business which rented out Pashley bicycles, disabled bikes and trikes to residents and visitors for adventures along the Greenway.

The former Stratford Bike Hire railway carriage being moved from the Greenway last week. Photo: Mark Williamson

It had been located next to the well-loved Bobby’s café carriage, which will remain in place.