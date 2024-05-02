Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

End of the line for Stratford Bike Hire carriage

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:35, 02 May 2024

AN old railway carriage made its final journey when it was hauled off the Greenway in Stratford, where it had stood for the last 15 years, and was placed on the back of a lorry.

The carriage had been home to a bike hire business which rented out Pashley bicycles, disabled bikes and trikes to residents and visitors for adventures along the Greenway.

The former Stratford Bike Hire railway carriage being moved from the Greenway last week. Photo: Mark Williamson
The former Stratford Bike Hire railway carriage being moved from the Greenway last week. Photo: Mark Williamson

It had been located next to the well-loved Bobby’s café carriage, which will remain in place.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE