Tragic early death of a top flight chef who created No 9 restaurant in Stratford

A CHEF who created one of Stratford’s best restaurants has died of a suspected heart attack.

Wayne Thomson began his career by training at Stratford College and after gaining experience at top venues such as Claridge’s, opened No 9 Church Street in Stratford.

Wayne was chef patron for 11 years. The restaurant specialised in seasonal British food with a contemporary twist, and won widespread acclaim, including recognition by Michelin and The Good Food Guide.

It was a true family business, with Wayne’s nephew Andy Thomson heading up the kitchen and Andy’s partner Maggie running front-of-house.

But being forced to shut down during the pandemic and then the restricted trading conditions tipped No 9 into liquidation in May 2021.

Wayne went on to became culinary director at hospitality group Niche & Bespoke.

Chef Wayne Thomson and his wife Jeanette

A few weeks before his death, the 53-year-old wrote a piece for an industry magazine describing how Niche & Bespoke started with just him, his friend and colleague Dan Robinson and a van and has since mushroomed into a thriving operation based at Birmingham Airport with more than 20 full-time staff and clients ranging from high profile dignitaries, royalty and rock stars to cargo and commercial airlines.

Following Wayne’s death, Dan Robinson said: “Many of you knew Wayne not only for his exceptional talent and creativity, but for his unwavering passion and drive.

“As a founding member of the Niche & Bespoke team, Wayne played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of our business.

‘Having trained in London at the prestigious Claridge’s Hotel, in London, Wayne worked under many great chefs, before taking the reins at some of the Midlands most sought-after hotels.”

He paid tribute to Wayne’s “passion and humour” and described how he followed his dream of opening his own restaurant and then “poured his heart into helping build Niche & Bespoke into the business it is today”.

He added: ‘Wayne left us suddenly and a hole as huge as his heart has been left behind.

“He will be deeply missed by friends, colleagues, clients and partners alike, much more than words

Although initial reports suggested it may have been a heart attack, the Herald understands more tests are being done.

Wayne is survived by his wife Jeanette, who he was married to for 30 years, and stepdaughter Aimee.

Dan Robinson has set up a Just Giving page in memory of Wayne.

Funds will go to UK charity Hospitality Action, which supports current and former hospitality workers facing challenging times.

More than £2,000 has already been raised. To donate, go to Just Giving and search foe ‘In Memory of Wayne for Hospitality Action’.