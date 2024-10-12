Tragic death of Stratford woman, 35, after fall while on holiday in Ireland

A 35-YEAR-OLD Stratford woman sustained fatal head injuries when she fell down the stairs of an AirBnb after getting out of bed to check on a crying child.

An inquest was told on Monday (7th October) that Jessie Lawrence, of Orchard Way, had been holidaying with her family in Cong, a village in County Mayo, Ireland, in August when the accident happened.

Ms Lawrence, who was rushed to Mayo University Hospital (MUH), fell down stairs at accommodation where she and her partner, Graeme Toney and her two daughters, aged four and six, were staying.

Garda Pat Coen told the inquest that MsLawrence sadly died in the intensive care unit of MUH on18th August following the fall some days earlier.

Garda Coen said Mr Toney told him one of the children had been crying in the night. He heard a shout and the noise of “a tumble” down the stairs. Ms Lawrence was found at the bottom of the stairs.

The cause of death was given by Dr Tamas Nemeth, who carried out a post mortem examination, as brain herniation due to traumatic brain injuries.

An inquest recorded an accidental death.

In a statement to gardai (police) following the tragedy, Mr Toney said: “I heard the creak of the bannister and the thump on the stairs which really wakened me.”

He added that found Ms Lawrence, who was a former St Benedict’s School pupil, lying at the bottom of the stairs and rang 999.

Following the death, gardai carried out an extensive examination of the property where the fall occurred and found no evidence of foul play or third party involvement, the inquest was told.

The court heard that a number of Ms Lawrence’s organs – her liver and kidneys – were donated to help others.

After returning a verdict of accidental death, the coroner Pat O’Connor noted the organ donation stating that it had been a very noble gesture on the part of the deceased’s family.

He said: “It is one of the most noble things a family can agree to do,” and added: “Words cannot express the worry and trauma for the partner, their children and other family members”.

Ms Lawrence, who worked at the Leamington-based St Basil’s, a charity and housing association that provides accommodation and support services for young people, was described as “the perfect combination of gentleness and compassion”.