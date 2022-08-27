A man has died after his car became submerged in water following a two-car collision in Pershore this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Eckington Bridge over the River Avon in Pershore at 4.43am and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service. Photo: Mark Williamson. (43944999)

An ambulance spokesman said: “Crews arrived to discover a car submerged in the water following a two-car collision and a total of three patients.

“The driver of the car in the water, a man, was rescued from his vehicle by colleagues from the fire service. Ambulance staff found the man in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support. However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The front seat passenger from the same car, also a man, managed to get himself out of the vehicle and to safety. Following assessment at the scene he was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital as a precaution.

“The driver of the second car, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Hereford County Hospital.”