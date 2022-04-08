A LOVING family man been identified as one of two people tragically killed at the weekend when their light aircraft went down over the English Channel.

Lee Rogers, who lived on Bordon Hill off Evesham Road, was in a group of six planes on a ‘club fly out’ with South Warwickshire Flying School from Wellesbourne Airfield to Le Touquet in the Calais region on Saturday morning (2nd April) when the accident happened.

It is unclear if Lee was the pilot or the passenger of the single-engine Piper PA-28 which went off radar on Saturday morning. The plane’s last known position 25 miles off Dungeness. The coastguard were alerted just after 10.30am.

An early investigation has pointed to an April snowstorm in the middle of the Channel on Saturday morning. Prior to that the conditions had been bright and sunny.

Lee Rogers, in boat, supporting Matt Beacham as he undertook a charity river swim in 2020. Photo: Mark Williamson.

A French official said: “All of the planes from England were confronted with a very large cloud of snow in freezing cold weather.”