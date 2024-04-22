Tragedy struck the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday (21st April) when one runner died during the race.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Air Ambulance said: “We were called at 10.42am on Sunday to a medical emergency nearby to Stratford Lock, Mill Lane, in Stratford.

An air ambulance landing on the Rec at the Shakespeare Marathon. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Paramedics were soon on the scene to help the runner in trouble. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Upon arrival, we found a man in a critical condition being cared for by on-site medics. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite their best efforts nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”