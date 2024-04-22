Air and land ambulance called to scene of man in critical condition during Shakespeare Marathon, but sadly nothing can be done to save him
Tragedy struck the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday (21st April) when one runner died during the race.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Air Ambulance said: “We were called at 10.42am on Sunday to a medical emergency nearby to Stratford Lock, Mill Lane, in Stratford.
“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.
“Upon arrival, we found a man in a critical condition being cared for by on-site medics. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite their best efforts nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”