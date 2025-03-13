Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in a collision in Evesham last night (12th March)

The collision occurred shortly after 5pm on Enterprise Way in Vale Business Park, Evesham. A 47-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

Police appeal

The collision involved the cyclist and a blue Fiat 500 car. A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. She has since been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Liam Bennett from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit with West Mercia Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family following last night’s collision. We are carrying out a number of enquires and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who may have seen either the bicycle or the car beforehand, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Please contact the investigating officer PC Paul Bosley on paul.bosley@westmercia.police.uk or 01905 717530.”