A man and woman in their 90s have died in a house fire in Rugby this morning (Monday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called by the fire service at 7.12am today to Firs Drive, Rugby. An ambulance and two paramedic officers attended the scene.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find fire colleagues tackling the fire.

Warwickshire Fire Service

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of the team of emergency service colleagues, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save a man and a woman inside the property, and they were both confirmed deceased on scene.

“A second woman was assessed by ambulance staff on scene before being discharged.”

Chief Inspector Charlie Naughton of Warwickshire Police said: “I’d like to extend my sympathies to the family of the man and woman who have died.

"We’re grateful to those in the area for their patience as I appreciate an emergency service presence such as this is impactive to the local community.

"Officers and firefighters remain on the scene and the investigation into the cause of the fire is still in its early stages at this time.”

The couple’s next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook added: "On behalf of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those affected by this tragic fire. I want to express my sincere gratitude to our firefighters and those from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service who worked tirelessly at the scene, and to our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police for their swift and coordinated response. Their professionalism and dedication in the face of such a devastating event is truly commendable."