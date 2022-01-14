Traffic lights warning for busy Stratford road during gas pipe work

WORK to replace gas pipes in Stratford will see traffic restrictions on the Birmingham Road for two weeks.

Cadent, which manages the gas network, said the work will start on Monday (17th January) close to the Worths Way junction.

The firm said a larger pipe was being installed as major development in Stratford was putting significant strain on its existing network under the Birmingham Road.

Mark Briggs, head of investment for Cadent’s West Midlands Network, said: “This is essential work to ensure we can continue to meet demand for gas, but we also recognise that we’re impacting a busy road.

“We hope people understand we are doing everything we can to complete the work as fast but as safely as possible.

“As well as residents living locally, this is a busy route to the town centre and close to Tesco and Maybird Shopping Park. Please budget extra time for journeys.”

Traffic lights will be operation while Cadent’s engineers work in the road.

Gas supplies in the area should not be impacted, the firm said.

The work will be taking place at the same time that Wood Street is closed for pavement replacement work.