SEVERN TRENT has warned that the two-way traffic light system in place near on the A46 the Wildmoor Spa at Billesley looks set to remain in place until at least the end of the week.

Emergency resurfacing work is currently taking place along a stretch of the road to repair damage caused to the road surface by flooding on 12th January. As a consequence, motorists are experiencing long delays to their journeys in and out of Stratford particularly at peak times.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption caused by our work on the A46, however, due to the damage caused following the burst, we need to ensure the area is made safe again.

“Our teams have fixed the pipe and are now working alongside other utilities in the area to get the road put back to normal and made safe as quickly as possible - this requires two-way traffic lights for everyone’s safety.

“Again, we’re sorry for the inconvenience this is causing - we know this is a busy, well used road so we want to assure everyone that it’s our priority to get things back to normal as quickly as we can.”

They have confirmed that work on the reinstatement is expected to be completed by the end of the week, however, other utilities will then be working in the area to make the road safe.