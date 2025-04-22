Warwickshire traffic police seem to have been busier than the Easter Bunny over the weekend.

They made numerous stops and attended multiple crashes as many drivers and riders seemingly thought little of breaking the law.

One such driver up to no good on Good Friday was lucky to escape injury when his car ended up on its roof on the M42.

Scene on the M42 after a drunk driver crashed his car

Funny how being three times over the drink limit will lead you to confuse your up from down.

An officer commented: “Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt but the driver was more than three times the drink drive limit. This selfish act could have easily ended with a fatality and I have no doubt the courts will hand out a suitable punishment.”

Meanwhile the driver of a Honda Civic found himself in a stickier situation than a toddler with a caramel egg when he failed to stop for police near Stoneleigh on Sunday.

Stoneleigh incident which saw driver and passenger arrested

An officer explained: “The driver was disqualified from driving, had no Insurance and was wanted on a recall to prison. The driver crashed on the junction with Ashow Road - near Kenilworth - and we arrested him from the driver’s seat. The driver also failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.”

The situation became yet stickier.

“A female passenger was also arrested after checks showed she was wanted for drugs offences,” added the officer.

“The driver has now been returned to prison and will face further charges in relation to this Incident.”





