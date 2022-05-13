Traffic control measures on Tiddington Road for eight-week sewer project

WORK will start on Monday (16th May) to upgrade the sewer system in Tiddington.

Severn Trent said the £360,000 project will improve 1,400m of sewers, adding protection against future sewer flooding in the area.

Work will take place along Tiddington Road over the next eight weeks and will include temporary traffic control measures.

Severn Trent its teams will be using ‘trenchless’ techniques to re-line the sewers, using existing manholes. This, they said, will reduce the need for excavations and reduce the time the work takes.

Lisa Orme, from Severn Trent, said: “Every so often, we need to carry out essential upgrade works on our sewer network and we with the aim of reducing the number of flooding incidents.

“This is why we are investing a significant amount of money in Tiddington to make sure local residents don’t experience this in the future.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and we’ll be doing everything we can to minimise any disruption during this essential work.”