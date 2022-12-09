Traffic congestion reports as Stratford Christmas market returns

A CHRISTMAS market is once again having a lengthy impact on traffic congestion in Stratford with reports of delays across many of the town's roads.

The four-day market, which started on Thursday, includes around 300 stalls spread across town centre streets that are closed to traffic, including Waterside, Bridge Street, High Street and Wood Street.

It leaves traffic coming from south of the River Avon and the gyratory having to filter along Guild Street to get into town, with motorists reporting 30-40 minutes queues along Banbury Road and Tiddington Road to cross Clopton Bridge.

How the traffic alerts looked in Stratford on Friday at 3.45pm. Image: Google (61231430)

One driver told Herald the traffic was much worse than usual.

“It took more than 30 minutes to get along Tiddington Road and across the river, and that wasn’t in rush-hour,” he said. “Seven Meadows Road was also backing up – and that wasn’t in rush-hour either.”

The award-winning Christms market, which is one of the country’s largest, continues until Sunday with road closures being lifted in the early hours of Monday (12th December).

Last year the Herald reported similar problems as the market created one of the town’s busiest ever weekends and an economic boost. But with it came long tailbacks and traffic congestion.

Organisers said that traffic and parking concerns would be addressed for 2022.

Stratford District Council said in a statement after last year’s event: “The event resulted in unprecedented visitor numbers surpassing all expectations, providing a much-needed festive boost to local businesses who have struggled with the impacts of Covid-19 for nearly two years.

“Because it is a free town centre event it is very difficult to estimate the number of visitors; however, in light of the visitor numbers the councils will look at what additional measures can be taken to manage traffic flow and parking in and around the town ahead of next year’s event.”

Opening times for the market are: