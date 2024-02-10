Home   News   Article

Endless queues in Stratford town centre

By Simon Woodings
Published: 06:00, 10 February 2024

STRATFORD has ground to a halt.

The roadworks on the A439 which have brought Stratford town centre to a standstill have this week been described as “absolute chaos” by Stratford Town Transport Group (TTG).

Endless queues not just during rush hour but throughout the day aren’t doing any favours to the district council’s pledge to reduce the total emissions in the district by at least 55 per cent by 2030, that’s not exclusively traffic but it is a significant contributor.

