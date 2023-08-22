Traders’ demand for emergency Stratford BID meeting are turned down

THE ongoing row between the Stratford Business Improvement District (BID) and a breakaway group known as Business Action Groups (BAGS) escalated this week.

BAGS sent a letter to the BID board members demanding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in order to hold a vote of no confidence in the BID board.

The group says the purpose of the meeting would also be to request the BID board’s resignation, and “reconstruct a new, smaller, efficient and more business-focused interim board”.