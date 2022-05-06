Traders annoyed by large market at new-look Stratford Motoring Festival
Published: 17:02, 06 May 2022
Updated: 17:04, 06 May 2022
THE long-running debate about whether Stratford has too many special markets to the detriment of established town centre businesses has reared its head again after the weekend’s Festival of Motoring.
It returned to the town centre with three new elements – the involvement of market operator LSD Promotions in organising it; an extra, third day and the addition of a market to the entertainment mix.
The festival traditionally runs on the bank holiday Sunday and Monday, leaving the Saturday as a ‘normal’ day in the town centre – and there has not been a market directly involved before.