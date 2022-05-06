Traders annoyed by large market at new-look Stratford Motoring Festival

THE long-running debate about whether Stratford has too many special markets to the detriment of established town centre businesses has reared its head again after the weekend’s Festival of Motoring.

It returned to the town centre with three new elements – the involvement of market operator LSD Promotions in organising it; an extra, third day and the addition of a market to the entertainment mix.

Unhappy Stratford traders including Jondon Gourkan of For Something Different, left, gathered with fellow traders including Bill Thomson from Munchies, Jacek Debowski of Plantarium Cafe, Dave Cater from The Spotted Treehouse Art Studio, Sarah Louise from Wilfreds, Chris Allpress of Knights Fine Jewellery and Nina Saunders from Bobapom.

The festival traditionally runs on the bank holiday Sunday and Monday, leaving the Saturday as a ‘normal’ day in the town centre – and there has not been a market directly involved before.