Trader whose wallpaper is in EastEnders’ Queen Vic pub shuts Alcester shop after 50 years

AN ALCESTER businessman is shutting up shop after trading from the town’s high street for more than half a century.

Andy Mills, who also lives in Alcester, opened the wallpaper and curtains shop as a teenager 53 years ago and has thrived – despite constant changes in trends and regulations. He plans to carry on running his business The Chameleon Collection, which supplies bespoke, custom-printed wallpaper to pubs, hotels, bars and TV and film production sets.

Chameleon’s red damask wallpaper appears on the walls of the Queen Vic pub in EastEnders, while its period-style floral wallpaper was created for the period crime drama set in Birmingham, Peaky Blinders.

Other popular TV productions where his wallpaper play a starring role include Agatha Christie’s Poirot and Cornish-set drama Poldark.

Andy Mills has closed his shop in Alcester High Street after 53 years but continues to sell his range of wallpapers through his company the Chameleon Collection. He is pictured with a roll of his wallpaper which decorates the inside of the Queen Vic pub set in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wallpaper and curtain fabric are printed and made to order – sometimes this could be to match specific colours, or it could be in a time period style, or featuring a particular motif.

The wallpaper and curtain designs Andy offers stretch back to the 17th century and include Baroque, Victorian, Arts & Crafts, Georgian, Edwardian and right through the 1900s, 1920s-30s, 1940s-50s, 1960s-70s, depending on when the TV or movie production is set.

Andy rented his first shop, at 8 High Street, Alcester, in 1972, selling wallpaper and paint. Although still in his late teens, he made a success of it and by the time he was 30, was managing six stores and had expanded to Droitwich, Redditch, Bromsgrove and Ledbury.

He recalled how he would send a rep and a van stocked with paints and wallpaper up to Birmingham daily to sell on spec to painters and decorators.

“Decorators never planned in advance, so they’d decide what they wanted there and then, and we’d either have it in stock or if we hadn’t, we’d pick it up and deliver it to them on site,” he explained.

When the big DIY ‘sheds’ like B&Q and Wicks came along, it was hard to compete, so he ditched all the shops bar one – the original in Alcester – and switched focus onto interiors and fabrics for curtains and wallpaper.

While driving past a pub, he spotted a painter decorating there and realised that was a potential market he was missing out on.

That side of the business took off, and for years he supplied paints and wallpapers to pubs, hotels and bars.

He said: “It was amazing how much business we were doing with pubs but then, with the ‘Beer Orders’ and Maggie Thatcher, everything had to change.”

Those new regulations that came into force in the late 1980s, saw former prime minister Margaret Thatcher forcing breweries to sell off huge numbers of pubs, believing it would boost competition – but it was an unwelcome disruption for Andy.

Now, after more than five decades, Andy has decided it’s time to shut up his last physical shop.

But the Chameleon Collection side of his business, supplying custom-made wallpaper to high-profile film and TV productions, will carry on in the same way.

He added: “Sometimes it’s a location, other times it’s Pinewood Studios where they’ll build a whole set from scratch.

“There’s quite a lot filmed in Birmingham these days, too.”

Meanwhile, the shop premises, which Andy owns, are being taken over by a bookstore.

