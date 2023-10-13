HISTORY was made again in Alcester last Thursday, 5th October at the annual Court Leet elections with the appointment of Tracy Parkes to the role of low bailiff.

Tracy is the first woman to hold the office in Alcester and was one of three women to stand last year following Lord Hertford’s decision to let women join the previously male-only organisation.

Alcester’s new high and low bailiffs, Martin Burden, left, and Tracy Parkes, right, were announced by town crier Dave Parkes on Saturday, 7th October. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mrs Parkes, who is the wife of the town crier, David, told the Herald: “I held the role of flesh and fish taster and have now taken the jump to become the new low bailiff. I have been involved with the Court Leet for the last 14 years, doing lots of things behind the scenes and I felt that this was a good time with regards to family life for me to help support [high bailiff] Martin this year and bring something to the court next year.