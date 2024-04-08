TRAFFIC came to a standstill on a road in Stratford today, Monday, after a tractor suffered a burst tyre near the town centre.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said:

“At around 10:41am this morning, 8th April, police received a report of a tractor with a trailer loaded with hay blocking part of Grove Road near Stratford.

“Officers attended and found the tractor had a punctured tyre and could not be moved.

“They then shut the road as a precaution.

“As of 1.27pm, police were still at the scene of the road closure while the tractor driver awaits a tyre company to arrive.”