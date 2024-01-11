TRACTORS of all colours, shapes and sizes made their way through Henley on Sunday for the annual Jack Connolly Memorial Tractor Run which saw 70 tractors take part much to the delight of cheering crowds on the pavements in High Street.

The Jack Connolly Memorial Tractor Run made its way through Henley on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Mark Williamson

The occasion was made more memorable for all involved as Sunday 7th January marked five years since Jack, aged 31, died in a road accident on the first day of a skiing holiday in France with his wife Jodie and their two sons, Isaac and Archer aged three and one. Jodie and the boys were not with Jack when the accident happened.

The annual tractor run follows a route in the Henley area and raises money for charity in memory of Jack and this year £1,500 will be donated to Midlands Air Ambulance. Previous years charities like Widowed and Young, MIND, and Cancer Research have all been supported.