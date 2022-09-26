Tracey Sheridan welcomed as new CEO of Stratford's Shakespeare Hospice

A FORMER NHS nurse is the new CEO of The Shakespeare Hospice.

Tracey Sheridan takes over from Angie Arnold, who announced that she was stepping down in February this year after 13 years in the role.

Tracey Sheridan, CEO at the Shakespeare Hospice (59577789)

A registered nurse with more than 36 years of experience in the health sector, Tracey said: “It is a huge privilege and honour to be appointed CEO of The Shakespeare Hospice and to be returning to the sector where my nursing career started.

“Palliative and end of life care have been a strong passion of mine throughout my nursing career.”

Tracey started her career as a nursing auxiliary in 1985 at St Anne’s Hospice in Cheadle, Greater Manchester. This appointment encouraged Tracey to complete her nurse training, and she graduated in 1989.

She left Manchester to live in Warwickshire, where Tracey worked clinically across the whole of county with roles in both acute hospitals and community trusts.

She joins the Shottery-based Shakespeare Hospice having previously worked as associated director of operations for South Warwickshire University NHS Trust (SWFT).

Tracey said: “My time at St Anne’s Hospice was fundamental to the rest of my career and the most important role I have ever had. I observed the kindest, most caring and compassionate care that one could ever wish for and those fundamental aspects have driven me to maintain those standards throughout my career.”

She added: “Having only started with the Hospice at the beginning of September, I have already been stunned by the high standards of care, support and professionalism demonstrated by our staff and volunteers. I am looking forward to building on the outstanding legacy left by Angie Arnold during her 13 years as CEO and am excited to help preserve and enhance the Shakespeare Hospice’s exceptional reputation as a provider of vital care in the local community.”