Studley family shocked to find armed police surrounding their house over five-year-old’s cowboy rifle
Published: 07:46, 19 May 2023
| Updated: 07:47, 19 May 2023
One Studley family had a bit of a shock when armed police surrounded their house last week after being alerted that they had a firearm.
It turns out they did… but only a toy one.
The misunderstanding occurred after the Sterland family - including mum and dad Gemma and Mark, and sons, Charlie, five, and Aodhan, 13 - bought the £12.99 toy cowboy rifle on Monday, 8th May.