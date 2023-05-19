One Studley family had a bit of a shock when armed police surrounded their house last week after being alerted that they had a firearm.

It turns out they did… but only a toy one.

Police at the Sterland family home after they were told the toy gun, below, was a real one. Photos: Facebook

The misunderstanding occurred after the Sterland family - including mum and dad Gemma and Mark, and sons, Charlie, five, and Aodhan, 13 - bought the £12.99 toy cowboy rifle on Monday, 8th May.