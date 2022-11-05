ALCESTER Town FC has finally submitted official plans to extend its clubhouse.

The plans will benefit the club and the wider community. Photo: Google Street View (60413657)

The Herald had reported in March that the Stratford Road Ground club had started to work on its proposals which would not only benefit all of its players, both adults and juniors, but the wider community as well.

We revealed at the time it was expected to cost, at a minimum, around £100,000 and that if application for funding from the Football Foundation was approved once the scheme was given the green light, the revamped clubhouse would be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.