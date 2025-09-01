Table tennis enthusiast Kevin Taylor hit out at Stratford Town Trust this week after he was turned down for a grant. The former town mayor also went so far as to call on the Charity Commission to investigate the trust.

However the trust says his application was refused as it sought funding for activities at Meon Vale Leisure Centre, which is outside the Stratford town community and therefore not within the charity’s remit.

Last year the trust gave out £1,170,513 in 147 grants to community groups and charities, including funding for table tennis.

Mr Taylor, a businessman and former independent parliamentary candidate, expected to be given a grant following the previous financial support from the trust for Stratford and District Table Tennis Association, of which he is chair.

In a press release given to the Herald he said: “Last year, I successfully applied to Stratford Town Trust for a £2,000 grant to support the development of table tennis in the town. This funding was subsequently used to assist our Premier Club, Stratford Table Tennis Club, with venue hire costs – enabling them to expand space, drive participation, and create greater capacity for league matches.

“The initiative was hugely successful, generating increased membership, expanded league competition, and wider community benefit. On that basis, we were invited by Stratford Town Trust to reapply for a larger sum to cover a full year of escalating venue costs.

“However, midway through the application process, we were informed that the association was not permitted to apply for funds and then allocate them to one of its member clubs. This ruling appeared inconsistent with the collaborative nature of community sport. The application was then transferred to Stratford Table Tennis Club directly. Despite overwhelming evidence of impact and value, as well as strong community testimonials, the application was ultimately rejected.”

Mr Taylor said he found the decision “deeply troubling” as the trust had not come and seen the work of the club first-hand. He also said the club provided an outlet for lonely people, and that it had been endorsed by chief executive of Table Tennis England, Sally Lockyer, herself a Stratford resident.

He said: “Rejecting the application undermines these contributions and ignores the testimony of the sport’s highest authority.

“Given these circumstances, the trust’s refusal to support the town’s first Premier Table Tennis Club – despite national endorsement and clear community need – raises serious concerns about its funding process, transparency, and accountability.

“We therefore call upon the Charity Commission to review this decision and examine whether Stratford Town Trust is fulfilling its charitable duty to act in the best interests of the community it serves. The people of Stratford deserve a fair and transparent approach to funding decisions – one that values evidence, expert opinion, and genuine community impact over arbitrary internal rules.

Responding to Mr Taylor’s volley of protests, Sara Aspley, the town trust’s chief executive, said: “Throughout the application process we had a number of conversations with the Stratford and District Table Tennis Association, including clarifying eligibility and providing guidance.

“We genuinely recognise the value that the table tennis association provides to the community. However, legally, Stratford Town Trust funding can only be used for the benefit of Stratford town residents. This application was related to the club operating in Meon Vale with only 34 per cent of their members residing in the town, yet the application requested 100 per cent of venue hire costs.”

She continued: “We recognise the huge contribution that Kevin has made to both the sport and the health and wellbeing of our local community. We’re proud to have supported the club from the beginning, having funded their first table tennis club in Stratford at our community hub, Foundation House and offering Rowley Fields as a location for an outdoor table for locals to enjoy. Furthermore, we are pleased that the table tennis association has already secured town trust funding in 2024 and 2025 to replace broken community-use tables at Hodgson’s Green and Shottery Fields.

“We understand it is disappointing to learn that an application is unsuccessful in obtaining funding in a particular year. We always offer feedback to explain the reasoning behind the decision as we did in this instance and welcome applications for future funding rounds.”

