SOMETIMES it takes an artist’s eye to help appreciate the beauty of something.

Claire Henley’s recent painting Stratford Favourites does just that by encouraging viewers to look at some of the town’s iconic – and not so iconic – buildings afresh.

After the Stratford-based artist shared an image of it on the Stratford Now and Then Facebook page she was overwhelmed by the positive response to it.

Claire Henley is pictured with some of her paintings in her Loxley Road studio.

“I was rather embarrassed,” Claire tells the Herald. “I shared it on a whim because I really enjoy that group. I love looking at the old photographs so I thought maybe they’d be interested in this and then suddenly everybody was wanting prints… but I didn’t do it for that!”

After studying graphic design and working in London, Claire, 60, came to the area after landing a design job in Leamington.

She explained: “I thought oh God, it’s going to be awful – I’ll stay there for six months and go back to London.”

Twenty-nine years and two children later, she and husband Simon Grogan are still here. Although their daughters, playwright Julia and textile and sustainability expert Phillipa (who both take Simon’s surname), have flown the coop to London.