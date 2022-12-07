A STRATFORD restaurant has been named as one of the best in the UK by diners.

Loxley’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61173275)

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation booking network, produces the annual list of the 100 best restaurants in the UK which is based on more than 1.4 million reviews from verified service users.

And among those making it onto this year’s top 100 is Loxley’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Sheep Street.

Lucy Taylor, of OpenTable, said: “The list highlights some of the most beloved restaurants and cuisines that our platform has to offer, as well as helping prospective diners discover new and interesting eateries, wherever they may be located.

“It's brilliant to see such a diverse array of restaurants up and down the country making the list.

"Our state of the industry data indicates that people across the UK are keen to eat out, so whether they are looking for somewhere festive to dine or simply need a bit of inspiration, we hope there is something for everyone to enjoy."

London restaurants dominated the list and some of them making it into the top 100 included Chicama, Frederick's, Manicomio – Chelsea, Okan South Bank, Scott's Mayfair, The Fox & Pheasant and Zaika Restaurant.

