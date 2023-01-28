HAZARDOUS pavements in Stratford continue to raise concerns despite Warwickshire County Council (WCC) saying it does carry out monthly safety inspections.

Residents have criticised the safety of pavements in the town centre which over the past five years have injured shoppers who have tripped or fallen over paving slabs which are loose, broken or uneven.

The Herald featured several photographs taken by resident, James Charlett, in an article dated 19th January in which he said “shoddy work” carried out by contractors for the council had cost thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money and remained a real a safety risk to anyone walking around the town centre.