A Stratfordian with the purest heart and most generous spirit was bid a dignified farewell on Friday (16th February).

Lawyer and mum-of-two Hannah Alexander died suddenly and unexpectedly aged just 39 after being taken ill at her work in the Sheep Street office of Robert Lunn & Lowth on 16th January.

Hannah and Joe Alexander

A community stalwart, Hannah was said by her mum to have been “woven into the fabric of Stratford”.