Lawyer and mum-of-two Hannah Alexander died suddenly and unexpectedly was “woven into the fabric of Stratford”

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 08:56, 22 February 2024

A Stratfordian with the purest heart and most generous spirit was bid a dignified farewell on Friday (16th February).

Lawyer and mum-of-two Hannah Alexander died suddenly and unexpectedly aged just 39 after being taken ill at her work in the Sheep Street office of Robert Lunn & Lowth on 16th January.

Hannah and Joe Alexander
A community stalwart, Hannah was said by her mum to have been “woven into the fabric of Stratford”.

