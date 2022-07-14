Home   News   Article

Town in shock after double attack in Alcester where home and business targeted

By Lise Evans
Published: 09:00, 14 July 2022
 | Updated: 09:25, 14 July 2022

A CAR was rammed through a shop window in Alcester High Street during a double attack of vandalism that has left the town in shock.

In the space of just 24 hours, the front of The Sun Stop – a tanning business that opened in May – was destroyed and a home in School Road was targeted, where windows were smashed and two vehicles had their windscreens broken.

Warwickshire Police is investigating both incidents.

