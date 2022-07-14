Town in shock after double attack in Alcester where home and business targeted
Published: 09:00, 14 July 2022
| Updated: 09:25, 14 July 2022
A CAR was rammed through a shop window in Alcester High Street during a double attack of vandalism that has left the town in shock.
In the space of just 24 hours, the front of The Sun Stop – a tanning business that opened in May – was destroyed and a home in School Road was targeted, where windows were smashed and two vehicles had their windscreens broken.
Warwickshire Police is investigating both incidents.