TEENAGE sisters Daisy and Cerys Dillon-Cambridge were named joint winners of the young person of the year award as Alcester celebrated its community heroes last week.

Cerys, 14, and Daisy, 15, who both attend St Benedict’s High School, shared the award with Isobel Parker, aged 18. The sisters were recognised for their volunteering work with Alcester Town Council’s cook and eat project, which teaches people of all ages to cook, and volunteering at a free holiday lunch club for children. Isobel for her volunteering at Alcester Youth Club.

The three girls were honoured as part of the Mayor’s Award Evening held at the newly-refurbished Grieg Hall on Friday (13th January).