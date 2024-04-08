THE £50,000 target to complete a major restoration of the historic organ at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford has not only been achieved, it’s been beaten by £20,000.

The appeal, launched last March at Stratford Town Hall, has been hugely successful and allowed the first phase of the work to be completed.

Retired builder David Neale has been overseeing the work on the organ at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford.

Richard Hartley, who has been one of the driving forces behind the Holy Trinity Organ Restoration Appeal, told the Herald: “The scaffolding was removed last week, and the church spruced up in time for the important Christian festival of Easter. That signifies the finish of the first stage of the renovations. The second phase will take place later in the year and will be completed in the autumn.”