ARTISAN spirit producers Shakespeare Distillery has been certified as carbon neutral.

Simon Picken with the new electric van. (61067661)

The news comes after a full-scale assessment and off-setting programme of the Stratford-based business.

During the summer, with the support of the University of Warwick internship programme, the distillery employed a carbon footprint data analyst.

The analyst calculated the CO2 emissions from spirit production to delivery and looked at ways the firm could reduce its carbon footprint.

It had already invested in energy efficient stills and is using a fully carbon neutral waste management company, as well as offering a bottle re-fill scheme.

They also have their own small garden where they grow rosemary for gin distillation and are planting more botanicals, so they don’t need to transport them in from elsewhere.

The distillery is primarily run on renewable energy with solar panels on the roof. Following the completion of the analysis, further steps have been taken, including investment in a new, fully electric delivery van.

Shakespeare Distillery director Peter Monks said: "We are one of a few carbon neutral distilleries in the UK but we hope this is the start of a growing number of craft producers who follow this ethos.

"There is still a great deal we can do but we have now started our sustainable journey and already we’re making an impact. The importance of considering sustainability in every business decision around procurement and our operation is hugely significant to us”.

Shakespeare Distillery recently scooped four awards at the 2022 Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards, including Business of the Year. It also won Best Independent Retailer, Best Green Business and Top Attraction.