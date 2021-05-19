Town council to honour those who have died during the pandemic

A special memorial plaque to commemorate those who have lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic is to be installed in Stratford’s Tranquility Garden.

Stratford Town Council (47347201)

During last week's Civic, Heritage and Events Committee meeting at Stratford Town Council, councillors agreed to install the new plaque and the wording on it.

The plaque is not just about remembering those who have died from Covid19 but all those who have lost their lives from all causes during the pandemic.

It has been a particularly difficult year for those who have been bereaved, with restrictions on funerals and on visits to poorly relatives in place at times during the pandemic making it hard for many to mourn in a traditional way.

The wording on the plaque will read: “In memory of the people of Stratford-upon-Avon who lost their lives during the Covid 19 pandemic”

Stratford Mayor Cllr Tony Jackson, said: “The Tranquility Garden’ was commissioned by the Town Council and opened in 2017. It is a beautiful area within the cemetery providing a peaceful space for reflection and remembrance, I am pleased to provide this tribute.

“The plaque will be engraved and mounted on the wall at the earliest opportunity, which I hope will bring a little comfort and a lasting memory for those who lost loved ones.”

Later in the year the town council will also take part in the inaugural NHS and Frontline Workers Day, planting a commemorative rose, a variety named in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore, in the Garden of Remembrance and raising a an NHS Frontline Workers Day flag.

The day of thanks will serve to remember frontline workers who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

At this point 301 people in the district have died where coronavirus is listed as one of the causes on their death certificate.

An alternative measure of the number of deaths, based on those who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, is currently 252.