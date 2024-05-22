THREE premium parking spaces in Stratford valued at £40,000 have been snapped up within two hours of going on the market.

Sheldon Bosley Knight sold the parking spaces at the rear of Evesham Place in the heart of the town and within easy reach of key visitor attractions like the River Avon, Recreation Ground and RSC theatres.

Evesham Place, Stratford.

With more new houses, a growing population and more traffic on the roads, it’s not easy to find a regular parking slot which means parking is at a premium particularly in some residential areas where even if there is on street parking it’s not always available.