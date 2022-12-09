Shipston gets festive with a Victorian evening and lights switch on
Published: 11:00, 09 December 2022
| Updated: 11:59, 09 December 2022
THERE were smiles all round on the streets of Shipston and why not? The ever-popular Victorian Evening was back in town for the first time since 2019 because of Covid.
It really was a community effort supported by businesses in the town and by families with young children who attended the event and finally got to see how Shipston puts on a festive feast of fun for all to enjoy.
A human fruit machine saw elves and Santa's helpers pluck assorted fruits from Christmas boxes in exchange for a 50 pence charge with the chance of winning £5 if the right fruits lined up.