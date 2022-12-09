THERE were smiles all round on the streets of Shipston and why not? The ever-popular Victorian Evening was back in town for the first time since 2019 because of Covid.

Heidi Portlock and James Corby from The Flower House were all dressed up as they manned their stall at the Shipston Victorian Evening last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61137083)

It really was a community effort supported by businesses in the town and by families with young children who attended the event and finally got to see how Shipston puts on a festive feast of fun for all to enjoy.

A human fruit machine saw elves and Santa's helpers pluck assorted fruits from Christmas boxes in exchange for a 50 pence charge with the chance of winning £5 if the right fruits lined up.