UNDERAGE drinkers were able to buy alcohol from two out of seven Stratford town centre outlets during a sting operation.

The test purchase operation was jointly carried out by Stratford police and trading standards officers from Warwickshire County Council.

Last summer a spate of alcohol-fuelled antisocial behaviour by under-18s on Stratford Rec and Bancroft Gardens saw police put a Section 35 Dispersal Order in place. But incidents continued, which spurred police to investigate where alcohol was being purchased.

Police community support officer Rosie Smith explained: “Throughout the pandemic police were receiving many reports of youths around the town and in particular on Bancroft Gardens, causing antisocial behaviour as well as underage drinking.

“Police responded on multiple occasions and seized alcohol and took details of those involved. On occasions, youths were taken home to parents where they were advised of their behaviour as well as the Covid guidelines at the time. Fortunately, we had really positive responses from parents who were all very shocked to learn of what their child had been up to.”

Trading Standards officers during the operation (55589436)

PCSO Smith continued: “During this period I contacted trading standards with a view to do some test purchases as we believed some of the local premises could be selling alcohol to these youths due to the volume recovered and left behind.”

However, Covid restrictions meant the sting operation was postponed after trading standards said it would have been logistically difficult, so police instead sent warning letters to a number of town retailers and pubs.

With the easing of restrictions, the operation went ahead earlier this month. PCSO Smith and a fellow PCSO, two trading standards officers and volunteer under-18s visited the premises, which police have declined to name.

Two outlets illegally sold alcohol to the underage purchasers. One individual was given a £90 fixed penalty notice and the two premises are under investigation, police said.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “Warwickshire County Council views sales of alcohol to children as a very serious matter. On this occasion two premises sold alcohol to our under 18-year-old volunteers. Trading standards officers are investigating these sales but are unable to name the premises at this time.”

“Trading standards officers would also like to take this opportunity to thank those premises that carried out age identification checks and refused to sell alcohol to our volunteers.”

Warwickshire residents can report the sale of alcohol to under 18s to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.