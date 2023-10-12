THE family of Jahawk Cooper said they were “overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness” as a fundraising page dedicated to giving him a decent send-off reached £3,000 as the Herald went to press.

Jay, as Jahawk was called, was a much-loved figure around Stratford, and known for being the ‘town’s jester’. He wore a distinctive fool’s hat and could often be seen busking on Bancroft Gardens.

Sadly Jay died aged 42 on 15th September, leaving behind mum Toby and brother Darren.

Godmother Nicky Ashfield set up a Gofundme page to raise money as the family couldn’t afford his funeral. When the Herald shared Jay’s story on the front cover of last week’s edition (5th October) £1,000 had been raised, but since then readers and wellwishers have bolstered that by almost £2,000 in just six days. Ideally another £500 needs to be raised to cover the costs of the funeral.

Nicky said she and Toby had been in tears reading the touching tributes paid to Jay, with numerous stories vouching for his many acts of kindness.

“Despite his own troubles he wanted to spread happiness,” added Nicky.

Everyone is welcome to the funeral today (Thursday) at St Andrew’s Church, Shottery, at 2.30pm, followed by refreshments at the Fred Winter Centre.

To contribute to the Jay’s funeral go to Gofundme.