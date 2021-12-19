Last week the Herald shared former Stratford mayor Victoria Alcock’s anger over the news that there was a Christmas party at Downing Street on 18th December in spite of Covid restrictions in place at the time.

Victoria’s twin, Andrew, had died suddenly aged 41 from a perforated stomach ulcer last September and because of Covid rules she was unable to be with her parents on would have been her and her brother’s birthday on Christmas Eve.

The thought that those in power were celebrating at a party while people were saying goodbye to loved ones at funerals – where only limited mourners were allowed – has infuriated Victoria.

The Herald front cover from 9th December

She said: “When I needed to be with my parents we were told we were not allowed. So in the worst time of our lives, we didn’t meet up. Now news is coming out that there was a large party held at 10 Downing Street, while the rest of us obeyed rules, even in the hardest of circumstances.”

Victoria continued: “I’m feeling really upset and angry. It was a very difficult time losing my brother. We obeyed every rule the government put into place. I know how dangerous Covid is and I think the rules were right – and they were right for everyone, not just some of us.”

After watching the widely-circulated clips of Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton and Jacob Rees-Mogg appearing to laugh about a Downing Street Christmas party, Victoria was left especially disgusted.

“The Conservatives are telling us ‘don’t do this and don’t do that’, and they’re partying. Why should people listen to them? The worse thing about it is that it feels like they’re laughing at us,” said Victoria. “I’m not the first person to have lost someone and I’m not the first to spend birthdays and Christmases without a loved one.

Victoria Alcock who lost her twin brother last year. Photo: Mark Williamson V15/12/21/9464 (53604828)

“I feel like we’re being laughed at because we followed the rules and went through that time without the people that meant the most to us.”

The Lib Dem councillor sent a letter to Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi demanding to know if he went to the party or knew about it.

Victoria has since received an email in return but is unimpressed by Nadhim’s response.

“It is as expected the usual party line,” said Victoria.

After offering is condolences, Nadhim stated: "On the evening of the alleged event at No. 10, I was giving a speech virtually to health professionals on building confidence and driving the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine. I was not in Downing Street.”

He continued: “I understand and share the anger felt by people across the country at the video of Number 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures. The Prime Minister himself has said that he was furious when he saw the clip. So many of us have made enormous personal sacrifices throughout the pandemic and it is deeply uncomfortable to think that the people responsible for setting the rules may not have been following those rules.

Nadhim Zahawi (51309816)

“Therefore, I welcome the Prime Minister’s recent comments in the House of Commons. In these comments, the Prime Minister apologised for the offence caused and the impression it gives. Further, I am glad that the Prime Minister made clear that even though he had been repeatedly assured that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken in Downing Street, he has directed the Cabinet Secretary to investigate this matter and other events alleged to have breached Covid regulations, establish all the facts, and report back as soon as possible.

“I have been reassured that if it is found that Covid rules were broken, then there will be disciplinary action for those involved.”

Meanwhile the education secretary had to make another uncomfortable denial when he was questioned by ITV political editor Robert Peston about a “Christmas gathering” at the Department of Education on 10th December last year attended by his predecessor Gavin Williamson.

Nadhim argued the gathering wasn’t a “big bash”, and said: “The people who were working here, because they couldn't obviously work from home, got together - no outside catering or outside people coming into the building - and gathered together.

"They had their own drinks and had some of their own food and gathered together downstairs in the canteen."

He added: "These were people who were working together day in day out, you know, most days 19 hour days because they had to be here because obviously because of the national emergency but also because they can't work from home."

Nadhim did go on to acknowledge that in hindsight, the gathering was a "mistake" and an "error of judgment".

Responding to the Herald's request for comment on the matter, Nadhim's office offered a statement from a DofE spokesman: "On December 10, 2020, a gathering of colleagues who were already present at the office – and who had worked together throughout the pandemic, as they couldn’t work from home – took place in the DfE office building in London at a time when the city was subject to Tier 2 restrictions.

"The gathering was used to thank those staff for their efforts during the pandemic. Drinks and snacks were brought by those attending and no outside guests or supporting staff were invited or present.

"While this was work-related, looking back we accept it would have been better not to have gathered in this way at that particular time."

Like many, Victoria believes there should be a public enquiry into what has gone on. She is concerned that this alleged example of Covid rule-breaking will have a negative impact in the country’s fight against the virus.

She said: “My fear is that people will start thinking that it’s nothing and they can do what they like.”

The mum-of-three said she was doing her best as she faces the festive season. “I’m not just a twinless twin, I’m also a mum, so Christmas still has to happen. Even if Christmas Eve is going to be particularly difficult.”