Tony Bartlett was given a huge surprise when some unusual visitors arrived at his care home.

The 67-year-old, who lives at Care UK’s Ambleside, Evesham Road, Stratford, told his care team his wish was to see some wonderful animals up close, so they made his wish come true.

Tony's wish was to get up close with some animals. (58746072)

Tony, pictured, got to meet corn snakes, a tortoise, chinchilla, skunk, bull frog and a large rabbit.

The visit was part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something new.

Tony, who grew up with his home filled with animals, said: “It was an amazing day and I enjoyed seeing all the animals, in particular the chinchilla as it was so soft to touch. The day made me feel very special – thank you to the team for making it possible!”

Staci Reeson, customer relations manager at Ambleside, said: “We were delighted to welcome Animal Mania into the home to be able to make such a unique wish come true for Tony, as he has always talked about his love of animals with a passion. It was wonderful to see his face light up when they arrived.”