The Tories held on to the Arden Division in yesterday’s county council election despite a significant swing to the Lib Dems.

Conservative Ian Shenton took the seat with 1,609 votes, beating Liberal Democrat Tom Holmes, with 854, and Labour’s Bryn Turner, 251 votes.

Cllr Ian Shenton, third from left, celebrates his win (58004934)

This gives a swing to the Lib Dems of +24% (+604 votes) since the May 2021 county council elections. Tories lost 979 votes, -15%, while Labour were down 99 votes, with a -1% fall.

Per centage-wise the vote was: Conservatives, 59.1%, Liberal Democrat, 31.5%, and Labour, 9.2%.

Cllr Shenton is already a Stratford district councillor for Wootton Wawen, and serves as the portfolio holder for the environment and climate change.

The Arden Division vacancy arose after the death of John Horner, from Claverdon, who died in May aged 70 after a short illness.

Arden covers Henley-in-Arden, Wootton Wawen, Claverdon, Tanworth-in-Arden and Earlswood.