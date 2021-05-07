The morning session is over at Stratford’s county council elections count and the Conservatives have won all seven wards announced so far.

However it’s all to play for this afternoon with all wards within Stratford Town, a Lib Dem stronghold, still to be decided.

Overall turnout in the county elections is 42.15 per cent, with 44,896 votes cast in total.

Giving her view on this morning’s results, Conservative Jo Barker, re-elected for Shipston, said: “It’s been brilliant so far, most of our candidates have got 50 per cent of the vote or more, you can’t ask for much more than that. I’m very pleased with the national picture, particularly the result in Hartlepool.”

Here are the results so far:

Shipston

Jo Barker (Cons) 1,765

John Dinney (Lib Dem) 540

Kathrin Foster (Lab) 175

Dave Passingham (Green) 1,104

Southam

David Booth (Lib Dems) 243

Andy Crump (Cons) 2,633

Zoe James (Green) 202

Bernadette Jenkins (Lab) 435

Bidford

Tom Genders (Green) 230

Cat Price (Lab) 415

Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dem) 1,335

Daren Pemberton (Cons) 2,016

Feldon

Richard Fowler (Green) 441

Christopher Kettle (Cons) 2,016

David Robinson (Lab) 376

Nick Solman (Lib Dem) 775

Alcester

Susan Juned (Lib Dems) 1,356

Piers Daniell (Cons) 1,642

Sarah Eglin (Green) 173

Jack Fildew (Lab) 369

Kineton and Red Horse

Jan Sewell (Lab) 365

Chris Mills (Cons) 2,180

Elizabeth Greetham (Lib Dem) 360

Rob Ballantyne (Green) 368

Arden

Karyl Rees (Lid Dem) 250

Bryn Turner (Lab) 350

John Horner (Cons) 2,588

Penny Stott (Green) 311