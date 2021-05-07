Positive morning for the Conservatives at Stratford's county council election count
The morning session is over at Stratford’s county council elections count and the Conservatives have won all seven wards announced so far.
However it’s all to play for this afternoon with all wards within Stratford Town, a Lib Dem stronghold, still to be decided.
Overall turnout in the county elections is 42.15 per cent, with 44,896 votes cast in total.
Giving her view on this morning’s results, Conservative Jo Barker, re-elected for Shipston, said: “It’s been brilliant so far, most of our candidates have got 50 per cent of the vote or more, you can’t ask for much more than that. I’m very pleased with the national picture, particularly the result in Hartlepool.”
Here are the results so far:
Shipston
Jo Barker (Cons) 1,765
John Dinney (Lib Dem) 540
Kathrin Foster (Lab) 175
Dave Passingham (Green) 1,104
Southam
David Booth (Lib Dems) 243
Andy Crump (Cons) 2,633
Zoe James (Green) 202
Bernadette Jenkins (Lab) 435
Bidford
Tom Genders (Green) 230
Cat Price (Lab) 415
Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dem) 1,335
Daren Pemberton (Cons) 2,016
Feldon
Richard Fowler (Green) 441
Christopher Kettle (Cons) 2,016
David Robinson (Lab) 376
Nick Solman (Lib Dem) 775
Alcester
Susan Juned (Lib Dems) 1,356
Piers Daniell (Cons) 1,642
Sarah Eglin (Green) 173
Jack Fildew (Lab) 369
Kineton and Red Horse
Jan Sewell (Lab) 365
Chris Mills (Cons) 2,180
Elizabeth Greetham (Lib Dem) 360
Rob Ballantyne (Green) 368
Arden
Karyl Rees (Lid Dem) 250
Bryn Turner (Lab) 350
John Horner (Cons) 2,588
Penny Stott (Green) 311