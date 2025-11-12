AN otterly adorable surprise greeted the grounds team at Compton Verney when a tree toppled in the early morning last week.

Three baby otters were found in a den – more properly called a holt – in the base of the tree which had been exposed when it fell before the park and gallery opened last Thursday (30th October).

The team acted quickly to rescue the five-week-old kits, who are now being cared for by The Otter Trust at a rehabilitation centre in Devon.

“It’s a rare and heartwarming moment that shows how wildlife continues to thrive alongside our visitors, exhibitions and historic landscape,” landscape manager Fiona Tansey told the Herald.

Sadly as the situation was critical, Fiona says they couldn’t risk the pups’ wellbeing by waiting for the mum to reappear.

“The pups were on their own for about an hour after the tree fell down and before we found them. The dilemma was, do we leave them for any longer? The problem is mum would have had to come back and then move all three of them to somewhere safe.

“And it was pretty cold and wet and miserable last Thursday and they were getting colder and colder.

“They are so young that their eyes weren’t even open. So we made the decision to get them in the warm, in nice dark box in the security office and try and get some help because we felt that mum wasn’t likely to come back.”

Although Compton Verney has had otters on site since 2020, it is the first confirmed breeding there.

The otters tend to keep to themselves, but the team has occasionally spotted the adults and seen them on wildlife cameras.

“We’re not sure what our otter population is, but I would guess that there’s a pair on our lake and probably a pair down on the lower lake as well,” explained Fiona. “We have freshwater mussels in the lake that they like to eat and we see debris of cracked shells at those locations.”

Once the pups are older in a year or so the plan is for them to be welcomed back at Compton Verney.

“It was an incredible surprise to find such young otters on site,” said Fiona. “We’re so pleased they’re safe and in expert hands, and we’re already looking forward to welcoming them back when they’re ready in a year or so.”

The pups, two boys and a girl, aren’t named yet, but Fiona says perhaps they will name them when they return.

With its Wind in the Willows-style location of 100 acres, it’s no surprise that Compton Verney boasts a host of other wild creatures.

“We certainly have badgers,” said Fiona. “And we vaccinate them against TB. We also have a healthy squirrel population. But I think really it’s the birds that are fabulous: at the moment we have regular herons, a pair of swans, who raised five youngsters this year, and a large white egret. We also have a bank where we are encouraging kingfishers to nest.”

She continued: “One of the projects involves volunteer bird ringers who come in every six weeks or so. They have licences to temporarily catch and ring the birds and then obviously let them go, and that’s building up a lovely picture of what we have on site.

“Britain's smallest bird is the goldcrest and the firecrest. We have a nice strong population of those – and we only know this because the bird ringers are able to tell us.”

Fiona has worked at Compton Verney for six years, and when asked what her favourite bit of the amazing landscape is, she doesn’t hesitate.

“It’s all so lovely, but I would say the trees: the cedars, planted in the 18th century by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, and the lime trees. But I think the big plane tree by the bridge is my favourite. We’ve not tried to curtail it at all, so it’s as large and as broad as it’s supposed to be, and that’s really nice to see.”