Top performing Stratford school seventh in England for GCSE results

KING Edward VI School in Stratford was the only school outside of London and the South East region to make the top 10 in the Department for Education's GCSE performance tables 2025.

Stratford Girls’ Grammar School was not far behind, finishing in 13th place while the district’s third grammar school, Alcester Grammar School, was 75th in the table, with other selective schools also dominating the higher places.

The tables this year have been based upon the school’s Attainment 8 score, the average achievement of pupils across eight GCSEs - the usual Progress 8 measure, which takes pupils’ starting points into account, could not be calculated this year as pupils did not take SATS in 2020 due to the Covid disruption.

King Edward VI School headmaster Bennet Carr pictured with prize winning students following this year’s speech day. Photo: Mark Williamson

KES’s Attainment 8 score was 83.1, with SGGS recording 80.5 and AGS 73.6.

The next highest Attainment 8 score was achieved by Alcester Academy (53.9) followed by Henley School (50.2), Stratford upon Avon School (48.6), St Benedict’s in Alcester (46), Studley High (45.8) and Shipston (43.9).

The tables also highlight the difference in the number of pupils each school is teaching in key stage 4 - with KES the lowest at 90 pupils and Stratford the highest with 312.

Other data in the tables includes the percentage of pupils attaining Grade 5 or above at GCSE in maths and English. KES and SGGS both had 100 per cent in this section with AGS on 99.3 per cent. Other results were: Alcester Academy (68.5%), Henley (60.4%), Stratford (47.1%), St Benedict’s (47.7%), Studley (39.4%) and Shipston (43.7%).

KES headmaster Bennet Carr said: “Given that this year’s government performance table is based upon attainment, it is unsurprising that the 163 selective grammar schools occupy the highest positions.

“Nonetheless, it is gratifying that we are towards the top of this group. I am a great believer that if students adopt the right approach, they’ll be both happy and successful and the league tables will look after themselves.”

The performance tables include data of more than 3,500 schools in England, with the top four ranked schools all based in London.