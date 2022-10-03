Top award for Stratford doctor who works with seriously ill children

STRATFORD doctor Cheryl Adams collected a prestigious WellChild national award last month in recognition of her work with seriously ill children.

The WellChild Awards are run by the national charity for seriously ill children, and are intended to celebrate the resilience of young people and honour the dedication of those individuals who go the extra mile to help them and their families.

Dr Adams is a consultant community paediatrician who leads the care provided in Coventry and Warwickshire for families whose children have life-threatening conditions, enabling them to be in comfort and at peace as they approach the end of life. She was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the category of Best Doctor.

Describing her role, Dr Adams said: “It’s those little moments that make this role special; when someone trusts you to look after that most precious thing to them, their child, or when you’re sitting in a moment of calm, chatting about something other than their diagnosis or supporting them to do normal things like have a party or go to school which makes a big difference to their lives.”

Sadly, the award ceremony at the Hurlingham Club in London coincided with The Queen’s death on 8th September. This meant that the Duke of Sussex, who as the charity’s patron had been due to present the award to Dr Adams, was suddenly called to Balmoral.

In a change to the planned proceedings, there was a short silence as a mark of respect followed by a rendition of the National Anthem from opera singers Natalie Rushdie and Camilla Kerslake. The winners then all came onto the stage as a group to receive their awards.

Dr Adams was nominated for the award by colleagues at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.

Lead nurse in children and young people’s palliative care, Susannah Davies, said: “The support Cheryl gives for children and young people in her care is phenomenal. She is down to earth and approachable to families and colleagues alike and is never troubled by needing to explain things and teach the team when required which enables us to deliver end of life care to the highest standard.”

David Widdas, consultant nurse for children with complex care needs, added: “Cheryl leads from the front, always putting the child first. She has an innate ability to get on a level with families which, alongside her calm, assured manner, allows families to have absolute confidence in her at these important times.”