Golden days (and services) at Alcester
Published: 19:00, 04 May 2024
ALCESTER Town Council has received the prestigious Quality Gold Award as part of the Local Council Award Scheme.
This achievement recognises that the council has good practice in governance, community engagement and council improvement. It also confirms the town council goes above and beyond its legal obligations in leading the community and continually seeks opportunities to improve and develop even further.
Out of the 9,000 town and parish councils in England, there are only 53 that have been awarded this status and the council is very proud of this achievement.