ALCESTER Town Council has received the prestigious Quality Gold Award as part of the Local Council Award Scheme.

This achievement recognises that the council has good practice in governance, community engagement and council improvement. It also confirms the town council goes above and beyond its legal obligations in leading the community and continually seeks opportunities to improve and develop even further.

Alceser town clerk Vanessa Lowe and the mayor, Cllr Vaughan Blake, with the council’s Quality Gold Award.

Out of the 9,000 town and parish councils in England, there are only 53 that have been awarded this status and the council is very proud of this achievement.